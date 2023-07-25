The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer leads Cincinnati with 100 hits and an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .459.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
  • Steer is batting .350 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 63 of 98 games this season (64.3%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 37.8% of his games this season, Steer has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 42 games this year (42.9%), including six multi-run games (6.1%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 48
.289 AVG .264
.382 OBP .341
.461 SLG .456
16 XBH 20
7 HR 7
29 RBI 26
37/24 K/BB 43/20
7 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Burnes (9-5) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.49 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went eight scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.063 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.
