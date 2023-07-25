The Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Christian Yelich and others in this game.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

India Stats

Jonathan India has recorded 96 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .251/.338/.411 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (9-5) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 21st start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Burnes has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.063 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jul. 20 8.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Reds Jul. 14 6.0 2 0 0 13 2 vs. Reds Jul. 7 6.0 3 2 2 6 4 at Pirates Jul. 1 7.0 1 2 2 7 2 at Guardians Jun. 25 5.2 8 4 4 3 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 105 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashing .286/.375/.474 on the season.

Yelich has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Braves Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 7 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has put up 81 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .270/.347/.437 slash line on the year.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

