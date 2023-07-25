Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (56-45) will square off with Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (55-47) at American Family Field on Tuesday, July 25. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+125). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (9-5, 3.49 ERA) vs Andrew Abbott - CIN (5-2, 2.10 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 47 times and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Brewers have a 9-9 record (winning 50% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

In the last 10 games, the Brewers were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they won both games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total one time.

The Reds have been victorious in 34, or 47.9%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 16 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+320) Joey Votto 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Will Benson 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+360) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +180 - 2nd

