Andrew Abbott takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at American Family Field against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 114 home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 11th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 499 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Reds rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.425 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Abbott (5-2) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed one hit in eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Abbott has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-6 Home Ben Lively Tommy Henry 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-3 Home Luke Weaver José Ruiz 7/24/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 7/25/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs - Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman

