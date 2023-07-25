How to Watch the Mets vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
The New York Mets and New York Yankees will play on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Francisco Lindor and Gleyber Torres among those expected to produce at the plate.
Mets vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Mets Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mets average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 123 total home runs.
- The Mets are 20th in MLB, slugging .398.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
- The Mets rank 20th in runs scored with 438, 4.4 per game.
- The Mets are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
- Mets hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the third-lowest average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Mets average baseball's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.354).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 141 home runs.
- The Yankees rank 16th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Yankees have scored 440 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Yankees have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- The Yankees strike out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the eighth-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.251 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Verlander (4-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went eight innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Verlander enters this matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this season.
- Verlander is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 14 outings this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees' Domingo German (5-6) will make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has six quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- German will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mets Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/19/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Touki Toussaint
|7/20/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-2
|Home
|José Quintana
|Michael Kopech
|7/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Away
|Kodai Senga
|Kutter Crawford
|7/22/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-6
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|James Paxton
|7/23/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-1
|Away
|Carlos Carrasco
|Brennan Bernardino
|7/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Domingo Germán
|7/26/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|José Quintana
|Carlos Rodón
|7/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Kodai Senga
|Josiah Gray
|7/28/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/29/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Carlos Carrasco
|Patrick Corbin
|7/30/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Trevor Williams
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Patrick Sandoval
|7/19/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Chase Silseth
|7/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Alec Marsh
|7/22/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Brady Singer
|7/23/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jordan Lyles
|7/25/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Justin Verlander
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
|7/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Glasnow
