Luke Maile -- hitting .261 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .245 with seven doubles, four home runs and six walks.

In 18 of 40 games this year (45.0%) Maile has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.0%).

In 10.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 17.5% of his games this year, Maile has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 17 .219 AVG .289 .265 OBP .341 .328 SLG .605 3 XBH 8 2 HR 2 6 RBI 7 21/3 K/BB 9/3 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings