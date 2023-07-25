Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jonathan India (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is batting .251 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks.
- In 68.0% of his games this season (68 of 100), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (22.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (12.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- India has driven in a run in 32 games this season (32.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 53.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|47
|.284
|AVG
|.219
|.375
|OBP
|.300
|.453
|SLG
|.370
|20
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|24
|41/22
|K/BB
|46/17
|7
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers will send Burnes (9-5) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.063 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.
