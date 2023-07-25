Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto (.182 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is hitting .178 with three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Votto has picked up a hit in 37.0% of his 27 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (25.9%), homering in 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (10 of 27), with more than one RBI six times (22.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In nine games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|9
|.127
|AVG
|.257
|.294
|OBP
|.316
|.364
|SLG
|.657
|5
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Burnes (9-5) out to make his 21st start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 121 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went eight scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.063 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.