The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto (.182 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is hitting .178 with three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Votto has picked up a hit in 37.0% of his 27 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.5% of them.

He has gone deep in seven games this year (25.9%), homering in 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (10 of 27), with more than one RBI six times (22.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In nine games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 9 .127 AVG .257 .294 OBP .316 .364 SLG .657 5 XBH 6 4 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings