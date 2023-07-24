Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Spencer Steer and others are available when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Steer Stats

Steer has 99 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .277/.363/.461 slash line on the year.

Steer has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a walk and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

India Stats

Jonathan India has collected 96 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .251/.338/.411 slash line on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Rea Stats

The Brewers' Colin Rea (5-4) will make his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In 16 starts this season, Rea has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jul. 19 5.0 5 3 2 3 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 4.2 7 5 5 7 1 at Pirates Jul. 2 6.2 5 2 2 3 1 at Mets Jun. 26 6.1 3 1 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 5.1 7 5 4 2 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 104 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He has a .286/.372/.475 slash line so far this year.

Yelich hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 at Phillies Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 80 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .269/.345/.438 so far this year.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jul. 19 3-for-5 0 0 2 5 0

