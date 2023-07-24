The Cincinnati Reds and Matt McLain hit the field against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 113 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Cincinnati is 10th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 497 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .334.

The Reds rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.421 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (5-7) will take the mound for the Reds, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-6 Home Ben Lively Tommy Henry 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-3 Home Luke Weaver José Ruiz 7/24/2023 Brewers - Away Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 7/25/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.