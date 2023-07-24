Reds vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 24
Monday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (55-45) against the Cincinnati Reds (55-46) at American Family Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 24.
The Brewers will call on Colin Rea (5-4) versus the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (5-7).
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-3.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have come away with 34 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 29 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Cincinnati is No. 7 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (497 total runs).
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Graham Ashcraft vs Ross Stripling
|July 20
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Andrew Abbott vs Alex Cobb
|July 21
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-6
|Ben Lively vs Tommy Henry
|July 22
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Brandon Pfaadt
|July 23
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-3
|Luke Weaver vs José Ruiz
|July 24
|@ Brewers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
|July 25
|@ Brewers
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ben Lively vs Freddy Peralta
|July 28
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Bobby Miller
|July 29
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 30
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Grove
