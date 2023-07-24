Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Monday, Jake Fraley (.563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .268 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 61.7% of his games this year (50 of 81), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.2%) he recorded at least two.
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.0%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Fraley has an RBI in 37 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 27 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|35
|.265
|AVG
|.274
|.323
|OBP
|.400
|.503
|SLG
|.453
|18
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|28
|31/10
|K/BB
|19/22
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea (5-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.64, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
