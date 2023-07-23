Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Will Benson (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Ruiz. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .286 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 24 walks.
- In 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%) Benson has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (11.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Benson has had at least one RBI in 21.6% of his games this season (11 of 51), with more than one RBI five times (9.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (37.3%), including four multi-run games (7.8%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|.227
|AVG
|.354
|.341
|OBP
|.447
|.467
|SLG
|.585
|8
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|32/13
|K/BB
|12/11
|6
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.58 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (119 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ruiz makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 28-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 37 times this season.
- He has a 5.48 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .278 against him over his 37 games this season.
