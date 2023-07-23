Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll and others are available when the Cincinnati Reds host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 51 RBI (96 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a .253/.339/.414 slash line on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has recorded 96 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.362/.544 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 20 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1 at Braves Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 18 2-for-5 3 0 2 4 2

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 18 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 55 RBI (102 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashed .287/.362/.514 so far this season.

Marte takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Jul. 21 3-for-5 2 2 4 11 0 at Braves Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 18 3-for-6 2 0 3 5 0

