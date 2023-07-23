Sunday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (54-46) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on July 23.

The Reds will look to Luke Weaver (2-2) versus the Diamondbacks and Jose Ruiz (3-1).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Reds have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

This season Cincinnati has won 21 of its 30 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 52.4% chance to win.

Cincinnati has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 490.

The Reds' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

