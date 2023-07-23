On Sunday, Nick Senzel (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Ruiz. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel has eight doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .233.
  • Senzel has recorded a hit in 33 of 62 games this season (53.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Senzel has had at least one RBI in 40.3% of his games this season (25 of 62), with more than one RBI seven times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 23 games this year (37.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 29
.211 AVG .258
.267 OBP .357
.303 SLG .454
6 XBH 9
2 HR 5
15 RBI 19
30/8 K/BB 20/15
4 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Ruiz gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander has 37 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .278 against him this season. He has a 5.48 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings over his 37 appearances.
