Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan India -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Jose Ruiz on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .253 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 38 walks.
- India has recorded a hit in 68 of 99 games this season (68.7%), including 22 multi-hit games (22.2%).
- In 12 games this year, he has homered (12.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 32.3% of his games this season, India has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 53.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|47
|.289
|AVG
|.219
|.377
|OBP
|.300
|.460
|SLG
|.370
|20
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|24
|41/21
|K/BB
|46/17
|7
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Ruiz will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old righty has 37 appearances in relief this season.
- In 37 games this season, he has compiled a 5.48 ERA and averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .278 against him.
