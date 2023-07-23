Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Votto -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Jose Ruiz on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is hitting .186 with three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Votto has picked up a hit in 10 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (26.9%), leaving the park in 7.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Votto has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|8
|.127
|AVG
|.290
|.294
|OBP
|.353
|.364
|SLG
|.742
|5
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (119 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ruiz will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old righty has appeared in relief 37 times this season.
- In 37 games this season, he has put up a 5.48 ERA and averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .278 against him.
