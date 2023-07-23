The New York Liberty (15-5) go head to head with the Indiana Fever (6-15) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Liberty matchup.

Fever vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Fever vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Fever Moneyline
Fever vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have covered seven times in 19 games with a spread this season.
  • The Fever have covered 13 times in 20 chances against the spread this season.
  • New York has been favored by 11.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • Indiana has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs this year.
  • Liberty games have hit the over 12 out of 19 times this season.
  • So far this season, 11 out of the Fever's 20 games with an over/under have hit the over.

