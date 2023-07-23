The New York Liberty (15-5) go head to head with the Indiana Fever (6-15) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Liberty matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Fever vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have covered seven times in 19 games with a spread this season.

The Fever have covered 13 times in 20 chances against the spread this season.

New York has been favored by 11.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Indiana has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs this year.

Liberty games have hit the over 12 out of 19 times this season.

So far this season, 11 out of the Fever's 20 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.