The Netherlands will play Portugal, in the first round of group-stage matches, at the 2023 Women's World Cup on July 23 at 3:30 AM ET.

In this group-stage game, the Netherlands is -221 to win and Portugal is +538, with the draw at +353. The over/under for this game is 2.5 goals.

Bet on the result of Netherlands vs. Portugal at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Netherlands vs. Portugal Game Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 AM ET

3:30 AM ET Location: Dunedin, New Zealand

Dunedin, New Zealand Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium

Forsyth Barr Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 Netherlands Moneyline: -221

-221 Portugal Moneyline: +538

Netherlands Last World Cup Performance

The Netherlands advanced to the final of the most recent World Cup, in 2019, and was defeated by the United States 2-0. At the previous World Cup, Vivianne Miedema was the team's leading scorer with three goals. Also four years ago the team got two goals from Lieke Martens.

Portugal Last World Cup Performance

Portugal did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France.

Take your pick for Netherlands vs. Portugal on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Netherlands vs. Portugal Recent Performance

In 2022, the Netherlands went 5-2-4 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup (+5 goal differential). This year, it has a 1-0 loss to Germany in its one match against a fellow World Cup squad.

Portugal was 3-2-4 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 13 goals and conceding 17. This year, its record is 1-1-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (six goals scored, two allowed).

Portugal's last game versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team was a 0-0 draw with England on July 1.

Netherlands Roster

Name Age Number Club Daphne van Domselaar 23 1 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Lynn Wilms 22 2 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Stefanie van der Gragt 30 3 FC Stockholm Internazionale (Sweden) Aniek Nouwen 24 4 AC Milan (Italy) Merel van Dongen 30 5 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Jill Roord 26 6 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Lineth Beerensteyn 26 7 Juventus Turin (Italy) Sherida Spitse 33 8 AFC Ajax (Netherlands) Katja Snoeijs 26 9 Everton FC (England) Danielle van de Donk 31 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Lieke Martens 30 11 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Jill Baijings 22 12 Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) Renate Jansen 32 13 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Jackie Groenen 28 14 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Caitlin Dijkstra 24 15 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Lize Kop 25 16 AFC Ajax (Netherlands) Victoria Pelova 24 17 Arsenal WFC (England) Kerstin Casparij 22 18 Manchester City WFC (England) Wieke Kaptein 17 19 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Dominique Janssen 28 20 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Damaris Egurrola 23 21 Olympique Lyon (France) Esmee Brugts 19 22 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) Jacintha Weimar 25 23 Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Portugal Roster

Name Age Number Club Ines Pereira 24 1 - Catarina Amado 23 2 - Lucia Alves 25 3 - Silvia Rebelo 34 4 - Joana Marchao 26 5 - Andreia Jacinto 21 6 - Ana Rute 25 7 - Andreia Norton 26 8 - Ana Borges 33 9 - Jessica Silva 28 10 - Tatiana Pinto 29 11 - Patricia Morais 31 12 - Fatima Pinto 27 13 - Dolores Silva 31 14 - Carole Costa 33 15 - Diana Silva 28 16 - Ana Seica 22 17 - Carolina Mendes 35 18 - Diana Gomes 24 19 - Francisca Nazareth 20 20 - Ana Capeta 25 21 - Rute Costa 29 22 - Telma Encarnacao 21 23 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.