The Cincinnati Reds, led by TJ Friedl (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games), battle the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .284 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

In 63.2% of his 76 games this season, Friedl has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

In 7.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (26.3%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 34.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.5%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .255 AVG .313 .327 OBP .384 .438 SLG .412 14 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 11 34/13 K/BB 24/13 7 SB 9

