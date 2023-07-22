Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Diamondbacks on July 22, 2023
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Jonathan India, Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Cincinnati Reds host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
India Stats
- India has 96 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .255/.339/.418 slash line on the year.
- India has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (95 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .271/.360/.460 on the year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 20 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 35 walks and 51 RBI (95 total hits). He's also stolen 29 bases.
- He has a .284/.362/.537 slash line so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Braves
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 18
|2-for-5
|3
|0
|2
|4
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 101 hits with 18 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs, 38 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .286/.361/.516 on the year.
- Marte has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|11
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 18
|3-for-6
|2
|0
|3
|5
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.