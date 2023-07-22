Player prop bet options for Jonathan India, Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Cincinnati Reds host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

India Stats

India has 96 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .255/.339/.418 slash line on the year.

India has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (95 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .271/.360/.460 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 35 walks and 51 RBI (95 total hits). He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a .284/.362/.537 slash line so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 20 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1 at Braves Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 18 2-for-5 3 0 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Jul. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 101 hits with 18 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs, 38 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .286/.361/.516 on the year.

Marte has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 21 3-for-5 2 2 4 11 0 at Braves Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 18 3-for-6 2 0 3 5 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 3 2 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.