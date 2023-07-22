Brandon Williamson takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are 18th in baseball with 108 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the No. 7 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (486 total runs).

The Reds rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .334.

The Reds' 9.0 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).

The Reds average baseball's fifth-highest WHIP (1.426).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Williamson is trying to secure his third quality start of the season in this game.

Williamson is trying to collect his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has had one appearance this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Giants L 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Logan Webb 7/18/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Luke Weaver Anthony DeSclafani 7/19/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-6 Home Ben Lively Tommy Henry 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Brandon Williamson - 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Luke Weaver Zach Davies 7/24/2023 Brewers - Away Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 7/25/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller

