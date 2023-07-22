Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (53-46) and Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 22.

Brandon Williamson (1-2) will take the mound for the Reds in this matchup. The Diamondbacks, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Reds have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

Cincinnati has a record of 10-7 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Reds have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 486.

The Reds' 4.77 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule