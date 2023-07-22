Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Votto (.375 slugging percentage in his past 10 games, including two home runs) will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .195 with three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Votto has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (28.0%), leaving the park in 8.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season (40.0%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (24.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in nine of 25 games (36.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|8
|.137
|AVG
|.290
|.313
|OBP
|.353
|.392
|SLG
|.742
|5
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.58 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.2 per game).
