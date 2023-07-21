Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Giants.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has six doubles, four triples, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .289.
- Benson has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (12.2%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Benson has picked up an RBI in 20.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.229
|AVG
|.354
|.333
|OBP
|.447
|.471
|SLG
|.585
|7
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|6
|30/11
|K/BB
|12/11
|6
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.54 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.89, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
