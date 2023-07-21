Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jonathan India, Corbin Carroll and others in the Cincinnati Reds-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Ben Lively Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Lively Stats

Ben Lively (4-5) will take the mound for the Reds, his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lively has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Lively Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jul. 16 4.0 3 1 1 3 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 5.2 4 1 1 5 2 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 4.0 3 2 2 4 4 at Royals Jun. 14 5.2 10 2 2 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 6.2 10 7 7 8 1

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

India Stats

India has 94 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .253/.336/.417 on the year.

India has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 93 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .270/.359/.458 slash line on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 95 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.364/.542 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 20 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1 at Braves Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 18 2-for-5 3 0 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Jul. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 28 doubles, 20 home runs, 39 walks and 63 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a .263/.338/.514 slash line on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 19 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jul. 18 3-for-5 3 2 5 9 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

