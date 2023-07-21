Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (.136 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .235 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Senzel has picked up a hit in 33 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In 11.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.3% of his games this season, Senzel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (36.1%), including five games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.215
|AVG
|.258
|.265
|OBP
|.357
|.308
|SLG
|.454
|6
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|19
|30/7
|K/BB
|20/15
|3
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
