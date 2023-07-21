Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.417) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.
- India is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- India has picked up a hit in 67 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (12.4%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32 games this season (33.0%), India has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 53 times this year (54.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.289
|AVG
|.219
|.374
|OBP
|.300
|.467
|SLG
|.370
|20
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|24
|39/19
|K/BB
|46/17
|7
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.54 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 115 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Henry (5-2) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.
