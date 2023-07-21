Seung-Yul Noh is atop the field at the 2023 Barracuda Championship through one round of play, with a score of -9. Play continues at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California, watch the second round to see how the action unfolds.

How to Watch the 2023 Barracuda Championship

Start Time: 9:45 AM ET

9:45 AM ET Venue: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par/Distance: Par 71/7,480 yards

Par 71/7,480 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel

Barracuda Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Seung-Yul Noh 1st -9 62 Beau Hossler 2nd -7 64 Ryan Gerard 3rd -7 64 Alexander Levy 3rd -8 63 Patrick Rodgers 5th -7 64

Barracuda Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 3:22 PM ET Hole 1 David Lipsky (-2/50th), Sam Stevens (-3/26th), Nathan Kimsey (-6/9th) 3:33 PM ET Hole 1 Erik Van Rooyen (-1/37th), J.J. Spaun (-4/21st), Joel Dahmen (-4/21st) 3:44 PM ET Hole 10 Matthew NeSmith (-3/37th), Adam Long (-2/62nd), Patrick Rodgers (-7/5th) 3:22 PM ET Hole 10 Johannes Veerman (E/70th), Ryan Palmer (-2/26th), Henrik Norlander (-4/26th) 3:00 PM ET Hole 1 Sebastian Soderberg (-3/26th), Justin Lower (+1/112th), Carson Young (-6/5th) 3:11 PM ET Hole 1 Taylor Pendrith (-2/62nd), Adrien Saddier (+2/112th), Beau Hossler (-7/2nd) 10:51 AM ET Hole 10 Marcus Armitage (-4/21st), Mark Hubbard (-2/37th), Harry Higgs (E/81st) 4:17 PM ET Hole 1 Seonghyeon Kim (-1/81st), Austin Smotherman (-2/62nd), Alexander Levy (-8/3rd) 9:45 AM ET Hole 10 Maximilian Kieffer (-6/5th), Justin Suh (-2/50th), Matthias Schwab (-1/70th) 9:56 AM ET Hole 1 Kevin Tway (-3/37th), Kevin Chappell (-4/26th), Niklas Norgaard Moeller (-1/81st)

