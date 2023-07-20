Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Giants.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .280 with four doubles, four triples, six home runs and 21 walks.

Benson has recorded a hit in 24 of 48 games this year (50.0%), including eight multi-hit games (16.7%).

Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (12.5%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Benson has had at least one RBI in 18.8% of his games this season (nine of 48), with two or more RBI five times (10.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season (17 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .209 AVG .354 .312 OBP .447 .433 SLG .585 5 XBH 9 5 HR 1 9 RBI 6 29/10 K/BB 12/11 5 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings