TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .286 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Friedl has recorded a hit in 47 of 74 games this year (63.5%), including 23 multi-hit games (31.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 74), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (27.0%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.8%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.260
|AVG
|.313
|.333
|OBP
|.384
|.450
|SLG
|.412
|14
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|11
|32/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|7
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants are sending Cobb (6-2) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 2.82 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .272 to opposing hitters.
