On Thursday, July 20 at 12:35 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants (54-42) visit the Cincinnati Reds (51-46) at Great American Ball Park. Alex Cobb will get the call for the Giants, while Andrew Abbott will take the mound for the Reds.

The Giants are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (-105). The total for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-2, 2.82 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (4-2, 2.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Reds and Giants matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Spencer Steer get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 26 (54.2%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 26-22 (54.2%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 32, or 47.1%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 29 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+185) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Jonathan India 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Joey Votto 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +275 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.