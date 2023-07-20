Luke Maile returns to action for the Cincinnati Reds against Alex Cobb and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 20 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 15 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-3.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is hitting .211 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Maile has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 7.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maile has had an RBI in six games this year (15.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (23.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 17
.158 AVG .289
.213 OBP .341
.228 SLG .605
2 XBH 8
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
20/3 K/BB 9/3
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • The Giants will send Cobb (6-2) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.82, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
