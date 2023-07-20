Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Fraley -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .265 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 60.3% of his 78 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In 15.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.9% of his games this year, Fraley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (32.1%), including seven multi-run games (9.0%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|35
|.259
|AVG
|.274
|.322
|OBP
|.400
|.482
|SLG
|.453
|15
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|28
|30/10
|K/BB
|19/22
|7
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.82 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.82, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .272 against him.
