Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .654 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has four doubles, four triples, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .279.
- Benson has gotten at least one hit in 48.9% of his games this year (23 of 47), with more than one hit eight times (17.0%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (10.6%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Benson has had at least one RBI in 17.0% of his games this year (eight of 47), with two or more RBI four times (8.5%).
- He has scored in 34.0% of his games this year (16 of 47), with two or more runs four times (8.5%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|.203
|AVG
|.354
|.311
|OBP
|.447
|.391
|SLG
|.585
|4
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|28/10
|K/BB
|12/11
|5
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 101 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Stripling (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.11 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 6.11 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing batters.
