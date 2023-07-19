Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Jonathan India, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the hill, July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Giants.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .250.
- In 66 of 96 games this season (68.8%) India has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.3% of his games this year, India has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 54.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.284
|AVG
|.219
|.372
|OBP
|.300
|.460
|SLG
|.370
|19
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|24
|38/19
|K/BB
|46/17
|7
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Giants allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stripling (0-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 6.11 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
