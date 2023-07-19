The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .222 with three doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Votto has had a hit in 10 of 22 games this season (45.5%), including multiple hits five times (22.7%).

In 31.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 9.3% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has an RBI in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In nine games this year (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 .171 AVG .290 .346 OBP .353 .488 SLG .742 5 XBH 6 4 HR 4 10 RBI 11 14/8 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

