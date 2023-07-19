Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .222 with three doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- Votto has had a hit in 10 of 22 games this season (45.5%), including multiple hits five times (22.7%).
- In 31.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 9.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has an RBI in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In nine games this year (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|.171
|AVG
|.290
|.346
|OBP
|.353
|.488
|SLG
|.742
|5
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|14/8
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 101 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Stripling makes the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.11, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
