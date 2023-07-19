The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Giants.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .269.

Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 61.0% of his games this season (47 of 77), with at least two hits 17 times (22.1%).

In 15.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this season (35 of 77), with more than one RBI 14 times (18.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (32.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .265 AVG .274 .329 OBP .400 .493 SLG .453 15 XBH 9 8 HR 5 28 RBI 28 30/10 K/BB 19/22 7 SB 9

Giants Pitching Rankings