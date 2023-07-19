Fever vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 19
On Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Washington Mystics (11-8) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Indiana Fever (5-15). It airs at 11:30 AM ET on NBCS-DC and Monumental.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Mystics matchup.
Fever vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-DC and Monumental
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-2)
|158
|-135
|+115
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-1.5)
|157.5
|-135
|+110
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-2.5)
|157.5
|-145
|+110
|Tipico
|Mystics (-1.5)
|157.5
|-130
|+110
Fever vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Fever have covered 12 times in 19 chances against the spread this season.
- Washington has been favored by 1.5 points or more 14 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.
- Indiana is 11-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, seven out of the Mystics' 18 games have gone over the point total.
- A total of 11 Fever games this season have gone over the point total.
