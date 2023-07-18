The Cincinnati Reds and Will Benson, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .287 with four doubles, four triples, four home runs and 21 walks.

Benson has gotten a hit in 22 of 45 games this season (48.9%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (17.8%).

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 15.6% of his games this year, Benson has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 24 .211 AVG .354 .328 OBP .447 .368 SLG .585 3 XBH 9 3 HR 1 4 RBI 6 23/10 K/BB 12/11 5 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings