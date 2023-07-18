Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 18
On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .252 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- In 54 of 87 games this year (62.1%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 87), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has an RBI in 30 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
- In 40.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.247
|AVG
|.256
|.329
|OBP
|.342
|.370
|SLG
|.366
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|40/17
|K/BB
|55/19
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.91 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 95 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.44 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 1, the right-hander threw three innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.189 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
