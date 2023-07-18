The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .291 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks.

Friedl has had a hit in 45 of 71 games this year (63.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (32.4%).

He has homered in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season (25 of 71), with two or more runs eight times (11.3%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .267 AVG .313 .346 OBP .384 .467 SLG .412 13 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 11 29/13 K/BB 24/13 7 SB 9

