Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Votto (hitting .313 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .231.
- Votto has gotten at least one hit in 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), with more than one hit five times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 20), and 9.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has had an RBI in nine games this season (45.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|.176
|AVG
|.290
|.349
|OBP
|.353
|.471
|SLG
|.742
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|11/6
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- The Giants are sending DeSclafani (4-8) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.44 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, July 1, the righty threw three innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.44), 34th in WHIP (1.189), and 58th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.