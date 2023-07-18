Jake Fraley -- .214 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on July 18 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

In 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%) Fraley has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (14.7%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 45.3% of his games this season, Fraley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .267 AVG .274 .329 OBP .400 .481 SLG .453 14 XBH 9 7 HR 5 26 RBI 28 29/10 K/BB 19/22 7 SB 9

Giants Pitching Rankings