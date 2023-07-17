After batting .240 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .287 with four doubles, four triples, four home runs and 21 walks.

Benson has gotten a hit in 22 of 45 games this year (48.9%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (17.8%).

He has hit a home run in four games this season (8.9%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Benson has picked up an RBI in 15.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games.

He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 24 .211 AVG .354 .328 OBP .447 .368 SLG .585 3 XBH 9 3 HR 1 4 RBI 6 23/10 K/BB 12/11 5 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings