TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, TJ Friedl (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .291.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 45 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has homered in six games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (20 of 71), with more than one RBI six times (8.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.2% of his games this year (25 of 71), he has scored, and in eight of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.267
|AVG
|.313
|.346
|OBP
|.384
|.467
|SLG
|.412
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|11
|29/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|7
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- The Giants are sending Webb (8-7) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, July 9 against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed nine scoreless innings while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.36), 18th in WHIP (1.119), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
