Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on July 17 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 91 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .467.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Steer has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 91 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 91), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this season (35 of 91), with two or more RBI 14 times (15.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .282 AVG .264 .385 OBP .343 .474 SLG .461 15 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 26 33/23 K/BB 42/20 7 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings