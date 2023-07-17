You can wager on player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Spencer Steer and other players on the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds prior to their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Monday at Great American Ball Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Steer Stats

Steer has 91 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .272/.363/.467 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 88 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .245/.333/.401 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jonathan India or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Webb Stats

The Giants' Logan Webb (8-7) will make his 20th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 21st, 1.119 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jul. 9 9.0 7 0 0 10 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 11 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 5.0 8 5 5 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 7.0 5 4 3 5 2 at Dodgers Jun. 18 7.0 8 2 2 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Williamson's player props with BetMGM.

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

Wade has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 56 walks and 29 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashing .279/.410/.439 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 16 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.