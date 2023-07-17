When the San Francisco Giants (52-41) and Cincinnati Reds (50-44) match up in the series opener at Great American Ball Park on Monday, July 17, Logan Webb will get the call for the Giants, while the Reds will send Brandon Williamson to the hill. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Reds have +125 odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

Reds vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (8-7, 3.36 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (1-2, 5.01 ERA)

Reds vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Reds' game against the Giants but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to defeat the Giants with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

Reds vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 47 times and won 25, or 53.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Giants have a 12-12 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Giants went 6-3 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (47.8%) in those contests.

The Reds have a mark of 16-18 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Joey Votto 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

